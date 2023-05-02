Johns Creek OKs $21.7 million for Jones Bridge Road, eyes makerspace

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A new master plan for the City of Johns Creek includes a pitch for a 21,317-square-foot makerspace at a former water reclamation plant at Cauley Creek Park.

The first phase of build-out is estimated to cost roughly $9 million.

But, because officials had previously set aside only $2 million, members of the City Council discussed the logistics of working with the tight constraint at their April 25 work session. The current budget would cover re-roofing the building and first-floor infrastructure.

The makerspace, presented in the plan, is sleek and modern. The first floor includes areas for woodworking, metalworking, laser-cutting, a robotics area and some classrooms. The mezzanine floor features additional spaces for activities like esports and 3D-printing.

“I would really like to see us go back to the drawing board, to see … how much of this building can we make operational in the $2 million window, rather than all the bells and whistles that we're currently with,” Mayor John Bradberry said.

Many councilmembers agreed. But Chris Haggard, Johns Creek Public Works director, said aesthetics didn’t consume much of the cost. The first $1 million would be spent on making the space usable, he said, and the other half would be spent on infrastructure and code compliance.

“You're going to invest probably close to the $2 million no matter what you want to do,” Haggard said.

He is expected to begin looking at using the $2 million to activate the most space on the first floor of the facility, including the planned area for a robotics field. The City Council also agreed to move forward with the design-bid-build construction method, used for most city projects, which has a 17-month timeline.

Pitch for robotics space

Bob Stevens, mentor to Northview High School’s Techno Titans, appeared before the council at its formal business meeting following the workshop, reinforcing interest for a robotics practice space.

Stevens described a recent trip to Houston, Texas, for the youth robotics world championships where the Techno Titans competed. Stevens said Marietta’s Walton High School performed better at the competition because its robotics team has its own practice field. Other area schools have to drive to Cobb County or to downtown Atlanta for practice, he said.

“I think that the preparation of a robotics practice field would be very affordable and beneficial, not just to the Techno Titans, but to other robotics teams in the area,” Stevens said.

Also at the April 25 work session, the City Council discussed plans for the Cauley Creek 10-acre outparcel, intended for special event space, dining, restrooms/bike rentals and an elevated walkway.

Councilmembers debated whether the special events portion of the operation should be managed by the city or whether a public-private partnership made more sense. Because no consensus was reached, the issue was pulled into an executive session.

Jones Bridge Road project

At the regular meeting, the City Council approved a $21.7 million construction contract for work along south Jones Bridge Road. The vote was 6-1. Councilman Chris Coughlin, who pulled the item from the consent agenda, cast the dissenting vote.

Intended to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety and access from Waters Road to State Bridge Road, the project is funded by transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST I funding. Included in the $21.7 million is $3.7 million for relocation of Fulton County water lines, work the city will be reimbursed for.

The item saw one public comment from Johns Creek resident Michael Fitzgerald, who noted that the project had originally been “forecasted” at $11 million, and he took issue with the City Council’s lack of transparency on the price hike.

“There is no transparency on the increased cost,” Fitzgerald said. “There's no query to Public Works on why those costs have gone through the roof ... This is not how you run an open and transparent government.”

But, Public Works Director Haggard referred to a TSPLOST update in January which included a revised estimate of $18 million with an additional $2 million for sound abatement.

The original budget of $11 million was set in 2016, the same year the TSPLOST referendum won approval from voters. Some councilmembers acknowledged the cost to have been underestimated at that time. Coughlin called it a “back-of-the-napkin” type estimate.

“That’s sort of the hard part of budgeting,” Haggard said. “You have to pick a number, then go do the engineering and then say, ‘How close were you guessing upfront?’ We do a pretty good job. But it's not always exact science.”