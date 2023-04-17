Johns Creek officials hear stormwater update

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Historically, Johns Creek has had minimal dedicated funding toward preventative maintenance and prioritized repairs to its stormwater system. But the stormwater utility, adopted in 2021, has given city officials more bandwidth to address major issues.

At its April 11 work session, the Johns Creek City Council listened to a presentation provided by Johns Creek Stormwater Utility Manager Cory Rayburn on the city’s stormwater operations.

At the same time the stormwater utility was adopted, Rayburn said the city adopted Extent of Service in a “headwall to headwall” approach, allowing the city to go onto private property to address stormwater infrastructure connected to public right of ways.

Extent of Service expanded the city’s stormwater assets from 11,000 to 23,000, which includes mostly corrugated metal pipes, catch basins and headwalls. Once the life cycle of corrugated pipes ends, at around 35 to 40 years, Rayburn said pipes begin corroding, rusting and falling apart to form sinkholes and collapsed roadways.

“The idea is to prevent this level of damage to those corrugated metal pipes by doing preventative maintenance along the way,” Rayburn said.

In fiscal year 2023, Rayburn said the city allocated $2.8 million in repairs and maintenance of the city’s pipe system. About half of the budget has been spent or encumbered on projects, he said, and the rest should be used in the next six months.

The city uses four on-call contractors to do the bulk of pipe inspections and assessment, cleaning, pipelining with trenchless technologies and pipe repair. Since April 2022, Rayburn said 1,350 stormwater assets have been maintained, repaired or replaced; 30,200 feet of pipe has been cleaned; and 11,400 feet of pipe has been lined.

Rayburn said the city is continuing to develop models to identify where flooding occurs and what size storm flooding occurs, using the Foxworth subdivision as an example. The city received complaints of flooding in the subdivision’s roadway, which required digging up old pipes and replacing them with larger, reinforced concrete structures and high-density polyethylene pipe.

Councilman Larry DiBiase, who sits on the city’s stormwater task force, estimated it would take more than 17 years to address the city’s stormwater assets. He asked if increasing the stormwater utility, which is about $6 a month, would speed up the pace.

“With inflation, the longer we wait the more expensive it’s going to be,” Rayburn said. “We did not build in an adjustment rate … if there’s more money, and we have more bodies and more oversight, then we can get more projects done.”

In other action, several Johns Creek police officers were recognized for their life saving efforts at the following City Council meeting April 11.

Johns Creek Police Cpl. Bucki and officer Parker administered Narcan to a man who had overdosed in January.

In a separate March incident, Cpl. Bucki and officers Wimberly, O'Conner and Gray conducted a “ping” to locate a man, whose family reported him missing. Family members said he had been suffering from depression, made suicidal comments and was off his medication.

Police found the man in a parking lot in Gwinnett County with a tarp over his car, attempting to use the exhaust to end his life. They quickly removed the tarp, got him out of the car and provided medical help.

“These two incidents are just another prime example of the dedication and the purpose our officers have every day to protect our citizens and our communities,” Johns Creek Police Chief Mark Mitchell said.