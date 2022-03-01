Johns Creek officials attend state training

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Five City Council members trekked to Athens Feb. 23-25 for the Georgia Municipal Association’s Newly Elected Officials Institute.
The training is mandatory for all newly elected municipal officials in the state.
Attendees are given a crash course in local government with presentations on ethics, policies, management, land use, finances, personnel, public works and other topics.
The Georgia Municipal Association is a non-profit organization that provides training and consulting services to its 537 represented cities across the state.
GMA also provides attendees with a 325-page handbook for mayors and council members. It covers everything from the different forms of government layout and leadership to relationships with the press, open records laws and explanations of government departments.
Council members Dilip Tunki, Stacy Skinner, Bob Erramilli, Larry DiBiase and Mayor John Bradberry all attended. The five were elected in the Nov. 2 election. Bradberry was elected mayor in November and had already served on the City Council.
“It was good,” Bradberry said. “We all enjoy each other’s company and enjoy the company of other City Council members from neighboring cities and cities across Georgia. It’s all part of building a baseline of knowledge to be effective.”