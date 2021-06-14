JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — City Manager Ed Densmore announced the appointment of Mark Mitchell as chief of police for Johns Creek.
With 28 years of law enforcement experience, Mitchell most recently served as the chief of staff for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. Before that, he served as chief of police in Canton, Ga.
When he is sworn in June 21, Mitchell will become the city’s third police chief in its 15-year history. The first, Densmore, coordinated the nationwide search with help from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
“With almost three decades of law enforcement experience, his knowledge of public engagement, building trust and creating lasting relationships within diverse communities, Mark is an ideal fit for our community,” Densmore said. “He has an intimate understanding of what it takes to run an agency the size of ours, and he brings an appreciation for the exceptional level of service Johns Creek residents expect and deserve.”
Mitchell earned his master’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“I am honored to be appointed as the next Chief of Police for Johns Creek and I am eager to share my vision for establishing a winning culture of trust, respect, inclusion, and professional development within the department,” Mitchell said. “I am confident my experience and my approach to 21st century policing will have a positive impact within the community.”
Mitchell’s appointment comes almost a year following the resignation of Chief Chris Byers who came under investigation for sexual misconduct shortly after taking the job in March 2020. As part of the confidential severance agreement, the city paid Byers $325,000. Residents flooded the City Council with emails protesting the settlement.
- Sydney Dangremond
