Johns Creek names new director of Human Resources

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek has named Elizabeth Awbrey the city’s new Human Resources director.
“Elizabeth has an extensive background in human resources management, and will be able to hit the ground running,” City Manager Ed Densmore said. “Her skill set and experience, combined with her people-centered approach will serve our employees and the community well.”
The director of Human Resources plans, directs, manages and oversees the activities and operations of the department and all city employee benefits, employee relations, labor relations.
Awbrey took the helm on Dec. 28, bringing with her over 20 years of experience, most recently serving as the director of human resources at the Cherokee Town and Country Club.
She is taking the reins from longtime city employee Mary Ann Haskins who started with Johns Creek shortly after incorporation as a human resources consultant.
