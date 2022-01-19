Johns Creek names new director of economic development

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – The City of Johns Creek announced the hiring of Randall Toussaint to serve as economic development manager Jan. 18.
Toussaint is responsible for overseeing the city's economic-development activities including business outreach, retention, expansion and recruitment. He began the role on Jan. 3.
“Johns Creek is a growing, diverse, and innovative city with a thriving future,” Toussaint said. “I am both honored and excited to join the city and I look forward to furthering the vision of progress and thoughtful economic development within Johns Creek.”
In this position Toussaint is also responsible for initiatives and partnerships that enhance local and regional economic-development relationships and position Johns Creek as a location of choice for quality, sustainable business investment.
Toussaint brings more than a decade of experience in planning and economic development, most recently as the Director of Economic Development for Partnership Gwinnett. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Morehouse College and master’s degree in public administration from Savanah State University.
— Sydney Dangremond
