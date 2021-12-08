Johns Creek moves to make stormwater fees more equitable

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Homebuyers and sellers in Johns Creek have caught a break in stormwater utility fees.
In a unanimous decision, the City Council voted Nov. 29 to approve an amendment to the stormwater utility ordinance which allows for the prorating of bills and waiving of late fees on properties that change ownership during the billing cycle.
Previously, the ordinance stipulated that the owner of a property in January would be held liable for stormwater fees for the entire calendar year. The new measure charges property owners only for the months in which they hold title.
Additionally, those who purchase a home during the billing period will be allowed a grace period to pay their first stormwater utility bill with no late fees.
“This language allows a little more flexibility with charging folks for the actual time that they spent in their property, and we’ll be working with Fulton County on how best to process these bills,” Johns Creek Stormwater Utility Manager Cory Rayburn said.
Fulton County collects the stormwater utility fees on behalf of the city because Johns Creek government has no billing infrastructure, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said. All fees and taxes related to the city are facilitated through Fulton County as both a matter of necessity and efficiency.
Based on the agreement with the city, the county will collect 1% of the utility fees to compensate for their collection services. The rest of the money will go directly to the City of Johns Creek’s stormwater utility fund.
