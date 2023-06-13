Johns Creek mayor unveils winners of student art contest

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Three winners of an art contest, open to all Johns Creek elementary, middle and high school students, will have their works hung in City Hall.
This year’s iteration of the Mayor’s Public Art Challenge, in its second year, is ‘All the World in Johns Creek.’ Mayor John Bradberry said the theme focuses on the many cultures in the city, “the most diverse city in Georgia,” and was intended to bring the community closer together.
“Lots of other cities have diversity, but our diversity is uniquely diverse with a sprinkling of people from every part of the world,” Bradberry said. “In origin or background, we might be different, but together we have fashioned a culture of excellence in what still feels like a small town.”
Bradberry announced the winners at the City Council meeting May 23: Mahi Shah, Grade 11, Northview High School; Minakshi Chilagani, Grade 6, River Trail Middle School; and Celine Ma, Grade 5, Findley Oaks Elementary School.
Their works were chosen out of more than 40 art pieces submitted.
“We’re very interested in seeing more art and culture take place here in Johns Creek, and we want to foster that … there’s really no better [way] to do that than through our students,” Bradberry said.