Johns Creek mayor to deliver state of the city address

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mayor John Bradberry will deliver the annual State of the City Address Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Geier Hall at Mount Pisgah Christian School.
Doors open for the 7 p.m. event at 6:30 p.m.
After the mayor’s presentation, a dessert reception will be provided.
Registration is required for the free event and can be completed on the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce website by visiting johnscreekchamber.com.
