Johns Creek mayor proclaims city unity in first State of the City address

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Dozens of residents gathered at Mount Pisgah Christian School Feb. 22 for the annual State of the City address in Johns Creek. It was Mayor John Bradberry’s first address of his term.
Smattered with jokes, the speech reinforced many of the priorities the City Council established during their retreat in January: the town center, legacy center for the arts, Cauley Creek Park and economic development.
Bradberry also touched on public safety, stormwater and his campaign promise to help the city become a better community.
The mayor also lauded the unity of the current City Council. Each of the five newly-elected members ran together on a single ticket and there has been a marked decrease in in-council fighting on the dais during meetings and events this term.
Two challenges Bradberry said face Johns Creek today are limited unassigned financial reserves he estimated to total around $3 million and the growing national inflation rate.
Both he said, hinder the city’s ability to launch new programs and fund larger projects. But Bradberry also said they can both be managed, reporting that the financial state of the city, “remains extremely strong.”
Bradberry went on to acknowledge the many strengths he sees in Johns Creek, which he called “the sizzle,” as compared to the city’s fundamentals which he called, “the steak.”
“Now, we are known as a premier bedroom community, and although we will always have that at our core, we are so much more than this,” Bradberry said. “We are a premier arts and culture community; we are a premier health and wellness community; we are a premier sports and recreation community, and we are also a community of great patriotism and veterans.”
But public safety, he said, is the foundation of everything else. In preparation for his first budget proposal this summer, Bradberry said he has been working with City Manager Ed Densmore to determine proper staffing levels for the Police Department and praised the work of the department under new Police Chief Mark Mitchell citing increased citizen engagement and transparency.
“The other big priority is building greater community,” Bradberry said. “For too long we have been seen as a collection of nice neighborhoods but lacking that cohesive sense of identity, a sense of place and a sense of community. This dynamic is going to change.”
Bradberry shared plans for making the city more physically connected through trails and improving existing and new park space through the city’s upcoming strategic parks plan update.
“This process will shape how we complete the build out of our park lands and other programming,” Bradberry said. “It will also contemplate the long-term future and possible master plan for Macedonia Cemetery.”
The mayor also shared plans to increase resident involvement in city goings on through “serving on a problem-solving task force,” or volunteering on a community event-planning board he called “Creek Corps.”
While discussing plans for the proposed town center and Creekside Park, the mayor also shared plans to increase events in the town center area to help engage residents. He pitched a handful of new city events including Daffodil Days which would work with Johns Creek Beautification, a Festival of Excellence, a Juneteenth celebration, a Diwali festival, a battle of the bands and a Lunar New Year celebration, among others.
Bradberry also gave special attention to stormwater in the city. Since the passage of the utility in June, some residents have taken issue with the ordinance and have raised fairness and clarity concerns to members of the City Council during meetings. Bradberry said he and city staff would work to make the program better.
“The stormwater system and billing is complex. We know it’s far from perfect, we also know that we can make it better,” Bradberry said. “With the program still being only a few months old and not set in stone, we will make tweaks to continue to improve the system.”
Bradberry said he and council members will also encourage redevelopment above ground in the city.
“With most of Johns Creek built out, we are encouraging existing shopping centers and office buildings to redevelop,” Bradberry said. “The city wants property owners and investors to come to us with their best proposals to create greater assets for our community.”
Despite the diversity of Johns Creek and all the change Bradberry said he hopes to bring to the city, constants among residents still remain.
“We are all here for basically the same reasons. We all want our kids to get a great education; we all want our families to live in safety and we all want a high quality of life,” Bradberry said. “These are good and noble pursuits. This is what unites us, and we should never be divided.”
He then invited all present City Council members to join him on stage and asked the audience to join them in their efforts to “make Johns Creek the best that it can be.”
“The state of the city of Johns Creek is strong, and the future of Johns Creek is bright indeed,” Bradberry said.