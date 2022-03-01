Johns Creek mayor hosts art competition

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mayor John Bradberry and the City of Johns Creek invite elementary, middle and high school students to participate in an art competition showcasing “Nature in Johns Creek.”
Participants may submit two-dimensional art pieces that can be paintings, drawings, multi-media or digital illustrations. The art’s purpose is to identify and show what individuals find inspiring about the nature in Johns Creek.
Here’s how it works:
- Get inspired and create a nature-themed masterpiece.
- Digitize the piece by taking a horizontal picture or scanning it.
- Submit the work of art through the city website at: JohnsCreekGA.gov/artcompetition
- Submissions are due Monday, April 11.
A variety of submissions will be featured on the city’s social media and website. A handful of finalists will be selected by city staff, and the winning selections — one from each school level — will be selected by Bradberry and displayed at Johns Creek City Hall.
To submit, please visit JohnsCreekGA.gov/artcompetition and fill out the corresponding form.
The city will accept only one submission per student. Submitted art must be 1 foot by 1 foot up to 3 feet by 4 feet. City staff recommend including an artist signature in the bottom right-hand corner of the art. Winners will be invited to City Hall to formally unveil their artwork.