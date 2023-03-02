Johns Creek mayor announces new Juneteenth celebration

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A roomful of Johns Creek residents cheered and applauded news of a Juneteenth special event on the horizon following action at a Feb. 28 City Council work session.

Juneteenth harkens back to the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of the country’s enslaved African Americans.

The event will be June 17 at Newtown Park.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry announced the news from the dais at the successive City Council meeting.

At the work session, Councilwoman Stacy Skinner pointed out that the City Council was in full support of Juneteenth last year.

“Whatever happened in between then — I don't know,” Skinner said. “But we're excited.”

The decision comes after the recommendation from the Johns Creek Arts, Culture and Entertainment (ACE) Committee, which discussed the idea at its Feb. 2 meeting. Several ideas were tossed around, such as a gospel choir, a DJ with secular music, a barbecue cookoff as well as a ceremony honoring Black families buried at Macedonia Cemetery and other historical cemeteries in the city, like Little-Terry.

While Juneteenth is a federal holiday, ACE Committee members also recommended it be recognized on the city calendar. Johns Creek currently shows a blank slate for June 19, whereas nearby cities like Dunwoody and Sandy Springs have adopted the holiday.

Councilwoman Erin Elwood brought attention to the issue at the Feb. 28 work session. She also added that while city staff have Martin Luther King Day off, the city doesn’t observe the holiday with an event. Cities typically host a Day of Service, Elwood said.

If resources aren’t available, Elwood said the city should look into leveraging and supporting existing Black History Month events, like one hosted by the Johns Creek Arts Center.

Black history

At the City Council meeting, several Johns Creek residents voiced their support for Juneteenth and Black history. Accompanied by their sponsor, four students in Northview High School’s Black History Club shared their experience and urged for more diverse representation.

“I know it’s the last day of Black History Month, but I hope that we don't only have these spaces or create these spaces during this month,” said Ibrah L.J. Thornton, a club member. “I hope that we do it throughout the entire year.”

Anisa Washington, a junior from Chattahoochee High School, provided a short Black history lesson to the City Council and said “MLK wasn’t the only African American with a dream and vision for a harmonious society.”

“Standing here today, I am a product of my ancestors’ hopes, dreams and desires that if we draw focus to unification, positive change and recognizing unjust treatment, the opportunities will be endless,” Washington said.

On behalf of the Johns Creek North Fulton Rotary Club, Shinjini Das thanked the City Council for ushering in a Juneteenth event.

“I thought we had to fight for it, but I had to say thank you for making this a reality,” Das said. “I hope that we live in a world where women, where Black people — we don't have to fight for equality, that this is just given to us because this is a right.”

Das’ media company works with a lot of Black-owned businesses. Economic empowerment is one path forward for minorities, she said, but there’s also respect.

“My whole brand is to help dreamers become go-getters. But the other part of it is respect. The other part of it is really making sure that we respect the sacrifices that the people who built this country have made, and we continue to honor their sacrifices and the celebrations that will ensue later this year.”