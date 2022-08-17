Johns Creek maintains tax rate, expects $2.3 million more in revenue

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council has voted to hold the millage rate steady.

Following a third public hearing on Aug. 15, city officials adopted a millage rate of 3.986 per $1,000 of net assessed value and a parks bond millage rate of .390 per $1,000 of net assessed value for fiscal year 2022.

Property taxes constitute roughly one-third of the city’s general fund revenue base and provide the means by which to fund capital projects in city operations. But, even with the city’s millage rate remaining unchanged from 2021, residents may still see their taxes increase because of rising property value assessments.

Fulton County estimates the overall value of property in Johns Creek has increased 9.5 percent from $4.9 billion last year to $5.4 billion in 2022. A majority of the change is attributed to the reassessment of existing real property as well as $87 million of growth from new homes and $82 million from new commercial properties being added to the tax digest.

Historically, the tax digest has grown by approximately $70 million per year. The increase indicates that the construction of new residential and commercial buildings has returned to normal, pre-pandemic levels. The increased value of the tax digest is expected to generate approximately $20.8 million, or $2.3 million more than what was previously anticipated.

City officials say the additional revenue will go toward projects cut from the FY 2022 budget when it was adopted last September in which only $1.2 million of the requested $6.6 million in capital projects and enhancement to services were funded.

The projects include strategic priorities like the second phase of Cauley Creek Park and the Sidewalk Prioritization Matrix, which includes roughly $100 million of unfunded sidewalks across the city. The additional revenue will also go toward the construction of the Legacy Center. An original study estimates it could cost at least $50 million.

While some residents may see their taxes increase, voters approved a homestead for every homeowner in Johns Creek in 2018. The floating homestead exemption is designed to protect homeowners from dramatic increases in reassessment value and caps the annual increase to 3 percent or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is less.

The measure to adopt a millage rate of 3.986 per $1,000 of net assessed value passed 5-2, with Councilman Chris Coughlin and Mayor John Bradberry voting against.

During the meeting, Coughlin also made a motion to lower the current parks bond millage rate of .390 to .339 per $1,000 of net assessed value to offset some of the increased revenue the city is expected to collect in FY 2022. The measure did not pass, with council members saying it was too much of a risk.

Looming over the city’s budget planning process is whether it can expect to receive similar distributions of the county local option sales tax.

In July, Fulton County proposed increasing its share of sales tax distributions by more than 600 percent over what it has been receiving in the last 10 years. That would increase the county’s share from 4.9 percent to 35 percent, leaving the cities with 65 percent to divide among themselves.

Mayor John Bradberry said it’s unclear how Fulton County plans to spend the funds if it were to increase its share of sales tax distributions. He added that any major decrease in LOST revenues could cause wide-reaching and complicated problems, because Johns Creek would likely need to amend its charter to raise its millage rate enough to compensate for losses.

Leaders in neighboring cities are in negotiations with Fulton County. The measure to maintain the parks bond millage rate at .390 per $1,000 of net assessed value passed 5-2, with Coughlin and Councilman Bob Erramilli voting against.

The next City Council meeting is Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.