JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The 32 branches that form the Fulton County Library System opened their doors to the public May 4 for the first time in over a year.
Through May, the libraries will be open on Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this time patrons can browse for books or use the computers for one hour. Kimberly Snoddy-George, branch group administrator, said they hope to phase in more days open to the public in June but did not want to jump in full force. She said because Fulton is such a large county that encompasses suburban and urban areas, they wanted to ensure the protocols were in the best interest of all of their libraries.
On closed days, libraries will employ curbside pickup method, which has been largely successful during the shutdown.
Many of the libraries got upgrades and renovations while their doors were closed to the public including the Johns Creek branches — Northeast Spruill Oaks and Ocee.
The newly renovated Ocee Public Library reflects the Native American heritage of the community. The upgrades feature higher, sky- lit ceilings, large windows, study and meeting rooms, new furniture and a bookstore operated by the Friends of the Ocee Library. The children’s section now features a story-time and creative activity and learning space.
Northeast Spruill Oaks had similar upgrades, with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing in more natural light.
Snoddy-George said the library system hopes to see students using the study rooms as locations open to the public.
All branches have seen upgrades in their technology, including automated self-check-out and check-in systems that sort the books for librarians.
“We’re excited to be able to welcome our patrons back inside our buildings and show off some of the renovations that were completed over the last year,” Claudia Strange, director of Marketing and Public Relations, said.
Along with the openings, the Fulton County Library System is working to restore more in-person events, including summer reading programs for kids and adults.
Snoddy-George said plans currently call for programs to be held outdoors. Virtual book clubs and drive-up craft events are still being held at this time.
For more event information, visit fulcolibrary.org.
While masks are the norm for now, Snoddy-George said she looks forward to seeing the smiles underneath.
“It just feels good because we’re here to serve the community,” she said. “It’s rewarding to have people excited about learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.