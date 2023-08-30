Johns Creek leaders share Town Center update

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Last week, representatives from Johns Creek’s business community got an update on the city’s Town Center development, which is poised to bring industry, park space, restaurants and retail to 192 acres near the McGinnis Ferry Road and Johns Creek Parkway intersection.
Johns Creek Economic Development Director Randal Toussaint and other city leaders shared news about the project and the 42-acre Medley multi-use development, which will anchor the future Johns Creek Town Center, at the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce meeting Aug. 23.
Toussaint, who spoke at length about the project during the meeting, said that many good things are happening, and the future of the project is bright.
“Oct. 31, 2025, We're expected to have 100 percent occupancy and the grand opening,” he said.
As an “eatertainment” destination and “third place” beyond work and home, Medley will consist of 200,000 square feet of commercial space, which includes 80,000 square feet of retail, 60,000 square feet of restaurants and up to 60,000 square feet of entertainment use. The site will also feature 110,000 square feet of office space, 137 fee-simple townhomes and 750 luxury multifamily units.
Plans call for two multifamily parking decks, more than 12 acres of civic space and nearly 3 acres of amenity space.
In the larger Town Center project as a whole, leaders said that residents should expect to see large investments from industry-leading companies like the Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific, which has chosen to build its new facility in Johns Creek, as well as public investments in the form of park space and infrastructure improvements.
“That project alone is going to generate over 300 new jobs within the City of Johns Creek and their new research facility being constructed across the street is going to be a capital investment of about $68.5 million,” Toussaint said.
City leaders said that for too long, Johns Creek residents have looked outside of the city, to places like Alpharetta, Cumming, Sandy Springs and Buckhead for places to spend their time and money. A recent study by the city reportedly showed they are losing about $1 billion in retail revenue each year by not having an Avalon or Halcyon-style development.
They also believe the lack of places to go in Johns Creek for shopping, dining and fun, has had a definite chilling effect on the city’s long-term prospects of attracting young, well-educated and highly-paid residents.
But all of that will end with the completion of the Johns Creek Town Center.
“Think about the spending power of those students, think about where they would want to work after they leave high school and go off to college. The answer should always be, right here in our community,” Toussaint said. “We're at a moment in which we're actually beginning to create the types of jobs that our amazing schools are producing talent for.”
Additionally, Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce members heard from Parks and Recreation Director Erica Madsen, who spoke about Creekside Park, a greenspace and trailway that will connect different areas of the Johns Creek Town Center with multi-use paths.
Public Works Director Chris Haggard also spoke about the many transportation and infrastructure projects that will be required to complete the Town Center project.
Officials do not have a groundbreaking date slated for the Town Center yet, but said that it will be announced in the coming months.
A groundbreaking for the Boston Scientific facility is tentatively scheduled for this September.
Amber Perry contributed to this report.