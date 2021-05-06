JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek residents looking for a fun outdoor activity that benefits the city can turn to the new Map Our Trees city initiative.
Johns Creek parks contain thousands of trees, but the city does not have a current inventory of tree types and locations. A tree inventory with this information can help the city maintain trees and plant more in the future.
“It's good to know what types of trees we have planted where, because if one tree is infected by some kind of specific type of insects or something, and there are a lot of the same species near it, the rest of them can catch it,” said Nick O’Day, the city’s chief data officer. “That tree inventory helps us know where those kinds of things are happening, and it also helps us understand where we have specific trees, especially in our parks, and where we could plant new or different ones to complement the different varieties that we have.”
The traditional method of creating a tree inventory involves either city staff mapping trees individually or hiring experts to make the rounds — a time-consuming and expensive process. The city used its Geographic Information System mapping software to create an app that allows users to scan the leaves of trees and map their location and species.
The app “Map Our Trees” is available for smartphones. Residents can tour any of Johns Creek’s parks, Newtown, Ocee, and Shakerag or visit the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to help with the tree inventory.
The app has been programmed to give a type match of the tree that the user is mapping by matching it with the 50 most populous trees in the Metro Atlanta. While the species of tree is important, O’Day said it is most important for the city to have an idea of the location of the trees.
O’Day said submissions can cover residents’ backyards and properties. The more data they have, he said, the better they can understand the tree population. More submissions also feeds the app more knowledge about local tree varieties, strengthening the programming. All submissions are anonymous.
Other cities have expressed interest in using the same app for tree mapping.
O’Day said the app works outside of Johns Creek, and the data is downloadable, so eventually they could get a picture of the whole area.
“We invested all this time and effort building this app and making it intelligent,” he said. “We want to work together to make it smarter so that everybody can use it. We're kind of running two different tracks in parallel, you know, we're trying to get the public to start using in Johns Creek, while we're also trying to get more people outside of Johns Creek to use it as well.”
In addition to working with other cities, O’Day said Johns Creek has reached out to schools suggesting they make the initiative part of the curriculum as a means of educating students on the importance of mapping trees.
The app, “Map Our Trees,” is available for free on the App Store and Google Play. A map of the logged trees can be found on the city’s website, johnscreekga.gov.
