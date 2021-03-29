JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek has begun its outreach to residents about plans to create a stormwater utility to address runoff.
City officials have narrowed their focus on the issue over the past few years in an effort to battle flooding and property damage caused by runoff. With creation of a stormwater utility program, the city would create an effective stormwater maintenance and operations funding mechanism established through fees.
Roughly 80 percent of the city’s stormwater management systems were installed before current best practices methods were adopted.
The City Council is considering spending anywhere from $10-$31 million over the next 10 years to set the system right. The city currently has about $3.3 million in its stormwater accrual account, money set aside to build a workable solution to the problem.
As envisioned currently, the utility would require all property owners to pay a fee based on the amount of runoff area — impervious area and pervious area — generated on the property. Once implemented by the City Council, the program will have an impact on residents, businesses, places of worship as well as the 15 Fulton County schools in the city.
The city has been studying the issue, performing research, data analysis and discussion with elected city officials on its path to establishing the stormwater utility program.
The City Council is awaiting public input before advancing the program further, and the cost per property has not yet been determined.
The city is currently reviewing the rate study and expects to provide more information in the coming weeks.
Residents can learn more about the plan by searching “stormwater utility” on the city’s website, johnscreekga.gov.
Questions can be emailed to: StormwaterUtility@johnscreekga.gov.
