Johns Creek lacrosse players commit to Mercer University

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Four Johns Creek High School seniors committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Mercer University Nov. 11.
The athletes, Zoe Alper, Abby Vane, Kate Vane and Madison Vane, played lacrosse all four years of their high school careers and will join the Mercer Bears for the fall 2022 season.
At their signing day event, Alper and the three Vane sisters were celebrated by friends, family, coaches and faculty.
Alper has played lacrosse for eight years, and the Vane sisters have played for 10 years, with each of the players winning numerous accolades while student athletes.
