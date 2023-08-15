Johns Creek invited young professionals to provide their input on developments

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Young professionals of Johns Creek were invited to participate in an opportunity to learn about and provide input on new developments in the city at the NEXT Gen Forum July 10.
Held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, Johns Creek college students and young professionals could provide their input on the future growth and development of the city and learn about the latest projects, including:
- Medley Johns Creek — a 43-acre, mixed-use development to include retail, restaurants and entertainment concepts, residential units and office space
- Boston Scientific — a leading manufacturer of medical devices
- Cauley Creek Park — the city’s largest park at 203 acres, which includes a 5K rubberized trail, more than 10 lighted sports sites, two synthetic and two turf lighted athletic fields as well as a pedestrian bridge and river overlooks
- Creekside Park — 20-plus acres of parkland anchored by the pond behind Johns Creek City Hall, which will have a constructed wetland, amphitheater, terraced seating, a small playground and a 15-foot-wide trail leading up to East Johns Crossing