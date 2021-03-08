JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek has installed a StoryWalk along one of the nature trails at Shakerag Park.
A StoryWalk is a book, in this case “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan Higgins, that has been deconstructed, laminated and placed page by page along an outdoor trail. While StoryWalks are often fun, temporary activities put on by or at libraries, this installation is a permanent amenity along the trail.
The concept was developed by a Vermont woman as a way to increase physical movement and encourage childhood literacy. The StoryWalk in Shakerag Park is placed along the nature trail near the playground so that children and their families can read the story while they walk the path.
StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.
Inspired by the success of the StoryWalk in Forsyth County’s Hawk Creek Park, Johns Creek City Engineer Erica Madsen pitched the idea to the Public Works Department.
Madsen worked with librarians for permission from a publisher to use their book along the trail.
The mission of the StoryWalk is to nurture bodies and minds through reading and physical movement, Madsen said, and the city is excited to bring that to Johns Creek.
“The whole point is promoting literacy and physical movement at the same time,” she said. “So I hope it's just a way that people can just do one more thing and enjoy the park.”
While there are no plans for additional StoryWalks, Madsen said she would love to add more to the other parks in Johns Creek and encourages families to visit the StoryWalk at Shakerag Park and Hawk Creek Park in Forsyth.
Additionally, the sidewalk leading to the fishing pier in Shakerag Park was recently completed, giving residents another outdoor activity to enjoy in Johns Creek.
