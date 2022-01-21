Johns Creek installs medication drop box at City Hall

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek residents now have a safe place to dispose of medications in the city.
On Jan. 18 the city installed a permanent medication drop box just inside City Hall.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, the non-medical use of prescription drugs is the second most common form of drug abuse in the nation. Proper disposal ensures prescriptions aren’t used after their expiration date or by a non-prescribed individual which can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose or abuse.
Other disposal methods like throwing medicines in the trash or flushing them down the drain harm the environment, introducing chemicals into the local watershed.
Community organization One Johns Creek partnered with the Johns Creek Police Department to bring the box to the city in a process that took a little over a year, OJC Program Director Alyse Hensel said.
From Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. residents can drop off legal and non-liquid medications safely and anonymously.
Participants need only alert the JCPD records clerk, whose desk is in the lobby near the box. The clerk will provide a secure bag for collection of the medication and unlock the box for disposal.
For those hoping to discard liquid prescriptions, One Johns Creek has provided the city with Deterra bags which can be used at home to safely dispose of the liquids.
Each month, police will record the weight of the box contents, and then evidence technicians will dispose of them in the crime lab, Communications Lt. Deb Kalish said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.