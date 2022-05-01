Johns Creek hosts public information session for Jones Bridge Road improvements

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Public Works Department officials shared plans for $5 million in roadway and pedestrian improvements along Jones Bridge Road with the public April 27 at City Hall.
The plans include improvements to the intersections at Sargent and Douglas roads as well as filling in two existing sidewalk gaps.
Each improvement will be paid for from the city’s portion of Fulton County’s first round Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, passed in 2016.
The five-year .75 percent sales tax was renewed for another five years by Fulton County voters last November.
Currently, the sidewalk along Jones Bridge Road between Douglas and McGinnis Ferry roads has gaps in front of several neighborhoods. The proposal presented Wednesday night, would fill two of those gaps connecting the entire walkway.
At the Sargent Road intersection, improvement plans work to functionally realign the road, so the intersection is closer to a 90-degree angle which improves visibility, TSPLOST Manager Brian O’Connor said.
Plans also add a right turn lane which will be separated by a median.
City staff presented two options for improvements at the Douglas Road intersection. The first includes the addition of turn lanes and a raised concrete median, while the alternate plan features a roundabout.
Both plans, O’Connor said, would help reduce accidents and “conflict points” at the intersections.
In March, the Jones Bridge Road and Sargent Road intersection ranked fifth for the most intersection accidents in the city, according to the Johns Creek Police Department.
The city will solicit public input on the proposed improvements online for the next two weeks before bringing plans to engineers for an estimated cost and scope of work, O’Connor said.
Then, likely in mid-June or July, O’Connor said, the plans will come before the City Council for approval of funding.
To give input on the proposals, or to learn more about the improvements, visit johnscreekga.gov/jonesbridgeimprovements.