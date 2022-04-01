 Skip to main content
Johns Creek hosts City Council meet and greet

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek residents made their way to the third floor of City Hall Thursday evening for the city’s first-ever City Council meet and greet March 31.

Dozens of visitors had a chance to chat with all seven of their representatives, most of them first elected in November.

Residents also got a glimpse of the recently commissioned conceptual master plan for Creekside Park — the first stage of the city’s proposed town center. The park will be directly behind City Hall.

Creekside Park is undergoing permitting before construction can begin. City staff estimates the process will take roughly two years to complete.

After looking at the park plans, many visitors ventured onto the third-floor terrace which overlooks the park’s site.

The City Council’s next scheduled public meeting is a work session and subsequent council meeting April 11 at City Hall.

Reach Sydney Dangremond at 770-847-7404. Follow her on Twitter @syddang_.