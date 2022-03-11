Johns Creek hosts Buice Road bridge replacement open house

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Initial plans for a replacement bridge along Buice Road were presented during an open house at City Hall March 10.
Plans have been in the works since last summer, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said, but the city had identified the bridge as in need of replacement for roughly two years.
The replacement bridge will be built in the footprint of the existing one and will include sidewalks on both sides of the two-lane structure. It will also be 5 feet higher above Johns Creek than the existing bridge.
During major storms, the creek rises to dangerous levels underneath the current bridge.
Since Haggard came to the city eight and a-half years ago, he said the city has had to close the bridge twice due to threat of flooding.
The existing bridge also has weight restrictions, whereas the proposed replacement will not.
Every bridge in the state is scored on a 100-point scale. Usually, the Georgia Department of Transportation will not offer to repair or replace bridges unless they score at a 50 or below, Haggard said.
The bridge on Buice Road — first constructed in 1964 — is currently scored at a 57.
Haggard estimated total costs for the bridge replacement to top $3 million and said the city will split the costs 80/20 with the Georgia Department of Transportation with the city likely bearing an $800,000 price tag for the project.
Taking funds from GDOT, however, comes with strings attached. Federal regulations and processes are the reason the project is still two years off, Haggard said.
Replacement plans call for a 210-foot-long, 46-foot-wide bridge with two 11-foot-wide traffic lanes, “urban shoulders and pedestrian facilities.”
Pedestrians will have access to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Buice Road and a 10-foot multi-use trail on the south.
During the construction, traffic will be detoured using Old Alabama and Spruill roads.
City Transportation Engineer Maimuna Jallow said construction will take 12-15 months to complete after breaking ground.
So far, the city has born the costs of the project out of its Infrastructure Maintenance Accrual Fund, but the project does qualify for Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funding, Haggard said.
When the project formally comes before the City Council prior to construction, Haggard said, members might choose to fund it through the city’s TSPLOST revenue.
Attendees at the open house asked public works staff how the new bridge would impact traffic after construction, especially citing the elimination of weight restrictions.
Brian O’ Connor, Johns Creek’s TSPLOST manager, said he did not expect the replacement would change the collector road status of Buice Road.
“It’s not prohibitive for big truck vehicles to go down there, but we also want to make other routes a better option,” O’ Connor said.
Another attendee asked how the increased height of the bridge would affect the elevation of the road at large.
Currently the road dips in both directions at the bridge. With the new elevated bridge, the road will have a decreased slope, O’ Connor said.
Public Works will now consider the public input, then prepare to acquire the land necessary to begin construction, Haggard said.
For more information on the Buice Road bridge replacement project visit the city’s website.