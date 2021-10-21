Johns Creek holds annual arts festival

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The city hosted the annual Johns Creek Arts Festival in participation with Splash Festivals on Oct. 16 -17 at the Atlanta Athletic Club’s Heisman Field on Medlock Bridge Road.

Like years past, the event featured booths for art vendors and exhibitors, live music and food trucks. The family-friendly festival also had children’s activities including face painting, sand art, musical instruments, and inflatable rides. Guests and residents of all ages attended.

“We have been incredibly humbled by the response from citizens who love having an art festival in their own backyard,” said Frances Schube, President of Splash Festivals. “The [Heisman Field] is a great spot for the event as it is very visible and allows attendees to park directly on the site and not have to search for a parking space.”

Since 2012, residents and attendees have enjoyed the annual event. In 2019, the arts festival received the Sunshine Artist Top 200 Award for being one of the top 100 art shows in the country. The festival remains one of the city’s biggest draws in showcasing local art, talent, and business. This year, over 130 artisans from around the country were in attendance exhibiting paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art, and more.

“We actually were contacted by the City of Johns Creek in May of 2012 to produce a festival in five months. We didn't have a lot of time to plan, but we were thrilled with the opportunity,” Schube said. “The Johns Creek Arts Festival has always been a true crowd-pleaser. The art is very colorful, fun, whimsical and engaging. We love having the festival directly on Peachtree Parkway because people get to watch the artists setting up as they drive by, often in traffic.”

Attendees enjoyed live music performances by Julie Gribble, Cat Carter, Tullamore Road, Colt Coates, Ben Wade, Last Chance Riders, Jeff Gillman and CYT Atlanta performing numbers from their upcoming production of “Newsies.”

Next, Johns Creek will host the Johns Creek International Festival in the same location on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.