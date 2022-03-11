Johns Creek High School students launch free online tutoring

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two Johns Creek High School juniors have launched a K-12 online tutoring service to help bridge the gap in student instruction created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neha Maan and Sireen Faraz started eFreeTutoring at the end of February, and it’s already off to the races.
Right now, eFreeTutoring is staffed with four juniors and one sophomore from JCHS, Maan said.
All tutors were required to submit transcripts or emails from teachers demonstrating success in various subjects in order to join the organization. Most of the tutors have 90% or above grade averages in the subjects they assist students with, Maan said.
eFreeTutoring offers assistance with math, social studies, English/language arts and science. The service also provides weekend mock SAT and ACT exams.
After schools went remote in spring 2020, Maan and Faraz noticed a drop in grades and evidence of overall learning difficulties. But they also noticed the convenience of the free online model.
“So, we decided, why not take what we do best, which is studying, and help others,” Maan said.
Faraz already had experience tutoring online, working with disadvantaged students during remote learning early on in the pandemic. She said she felt it was important to bring that service to Johns Creek.
“I thought it was a great idea to start this because a lot of people really do need tutoring right now, and I wish this had existed earlier on,” Faraz said. “I wish I could have had access to this.”
Maan and Faraz are proud to offer help to students from students, which they say provides an older-sibling perspective.
Faraz, the eldest child in her family, said she wishes something like eFreeTutoring had existed when she started high school.
“I don’t really have anyone to guide me or help me out with my classes or any of that,” Faraz said. “So, I really hope we can do that for people who really need someone to guide them.”
In addition to traditional tutoring, eFreeTutoring also provides pre-high school preparation for incoming freshmen. The program is set up to help students select their schedules and hear from students who have already taken the classes understand difficulty and course loads.
Maan and Faraz both had to learn the ropes themselves as the oldest of their siblings and first-generation students with immigrant parents.
“So, we did this by ourselves, and it was very hard at times,” Maan said. “No one told us, ‘Hey A.P. U.S. history is very hard. Don’t take it.’ So, we thought let’s help those older siblings who need the help. Why not help them the way we helped ourselves?”
Maan and Faraz are recruiting more tutors to join eFreeTutoring to keep up with a growing roster of students.
For more information on how to join eFreeTutoring or how to sign up for tutoring sessions, visit their website.