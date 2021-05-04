JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Emily Hinckley, sophomore at Johns Creek High School and 11-year member of Girl Scout Troop 11501, has earned the Gold Award for her sustainable program, “Live Drumming.”
Hinckley held virtual drum circles with young children in Four Winds Day Camp to raise cultural awareness in her community. She said she found that many had little knowledge about cultures different from their own. The root cause was lack of exposure and education on other cultures. In her project she played drums from all corners of the world. Four Winds Day Camp will sustain her project in the coming years.
“While there was some presence of cultural knowledge in my community, I realized that there was not enough cultural awareness to where members of my community would have an easy time accepting the idea of a changing demographic and cultural attitudes,” Hinckley said. “I noticed at the core of this issue was the little education and exposure to other cultures. To address this issue, I decided to hold drum circles with young children ages 5 through 11 in various communities using drums from around the world. In addition to learning how to play these drums, the audience learns about the cultural meaning behind these drums.”
Hinckley was recognized for her Gold Award achievement by Girl Scouts Greater Atlanta CEO Amy Dosik on March 7 at the 2021 Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony held at the Atlanta Braves Truist Park and Battery.
Fewer than 6 percent off eligible Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award. It requires 80 or more hours creating and implementing a sustainable project that examines important issues girls are passionate about on the local, national, and international level — ultimately making a lasting impact that sparks positive change in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.