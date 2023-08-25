Johns Creek halts medical cannabis shops, sends $8 million in surplus to Creekside Park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council voted to stall medical cannabis dispensaries in the city for 90 days to study their appropriate zoning districts.

Before the vote at the Aug. 22 regular meeting, Community Development Director Ben Song said city staff received two inquiries about Johns Creek opening a medical cannabis dispensary in the past month.

“We were sort of caught off guard because generally we would treat it as just any other commercial use, which will be permitted in C-1, just like any other pharmaceutical or pharmacy,” Song said.

Since Georgia’s Hope Act passed in 2019, the possession and sale of low-level THC oil has been legalized as medicine for people with qualified conditions, like cancer, Parkinson’s disease and autism. Song said the current state law allows for up to six operators with 30 dispensaries statewide.

The oil must contain less than 5 percent THC. The product is different from CBD, which does not contain THC and is already being sold in the city.

Other North Fulton cities have issued a similar moratorium on dispensaries in previous years, including Alpharetta and Roswell.

Earlier this month, Dunwoody officials finalized an amendment to their zoning ordinance, allowing medical cannabis dispensaries in all their commercial districts but with a 1,000-foot separation state requirement from schools, daycare and places of worship. Dunwoody also required a 2-mile separation between the businesses.

After Song’s presentation, Mayor John Bradberry requested city staff also look into the age requirement of tobacco sales to align the city ordinance with state requirements. In 2020, Georgia enacted a law that raised the age for tobacco sales from 18 to 21.

“I'm definitely hearing some things about how the age that kids are getting access to some of these things is getting lower and lower,” Bradberry said.

Councilmembers were all in favor of the moratorium, some sharing the same sentiment as the mayor. Councilwoman Erin Elwood said she supports the decriminalization of marijuana but understands the need for proper safeguards for young people in the community.

Also at the work session, the City Council continued its discussion on how to allocate $8.5 million in fiscal year 2023 surplus funds. Bradberry brought forth the need for $350,000 in retention bonuses for public safety and another $200,000 for city offices, and the council gave unanimous support.

However, there was tension when discussing how the rest of the money would be spent, while keeping in mind the fiscal year 2024 budget, to be based on the newly adopted rollback rate of 3.646 mills.

Councilmembers were given a few options, but most of the conversation rested on funding Creekside Park or setting aside money to replace Fire Station 63, the city’s oldest fire station, in the future.

While the City Council conceded to send nearly $8 million to Creekside Park, it was a close call. Some stayed with their concerns about banking on next year’s surplus to fund Fire Station 63, which needs $6 million.

“That’s way too risky,” Councilwoman Stacey Skinner said.

Using funds previously set aside, the City Council later agreed to move forward with a $418,438 design and engineering contract for the new Fire Station 63. The building will be combined with a police south substation.

“I do want to emphasize this project is important for us internally,” Recreation and Parks Director Erica Madsen said at the work session. “We're pulling together expertise from across all the different departments to really make this project a success.”