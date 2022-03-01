Johns Creek girls lacrosse to host charity campaign

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek High School Girls Lacrosse will host their Lace Up with Lax Charity event during the girls’ junior varsity and varsity lacrosse games on March 8.
Lace Up with LAX is dedicated to defining the legacy of lacrosse players off the field by working to provide children who are homeless a new pair of shoes. The ultimate goal of the organization is to help end the cycle of homelessness one pair of shoes at a time.
The teams will be accepting new or gently used shoes in collection bins at the entrance to the stadium from 5-8:30 p.m. March 8.
Donated shoes will be given to Soles 4 Souls, an organization focused on putting used shoes to use.