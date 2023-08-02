Johns Creek Girl Scout awarded two scholarships

Johns Creek Girl Scout Natalie George, center, stands with workshop participants Krithika Moorthy, left, and Lucy Snaith, who learned how to turn their favorite old T-shirts into reusable tote bags as part of George’s Gold Award project. George was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Girl Scouts of the USA and an $8,000 scholarship from the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta for her project that addressed the hidden human and environmental costs of fast fashion.