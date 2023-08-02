Johns Creek Girl Scout awarded two scholarships

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Natalie George, a Johns Creek resident, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Girl Scouts of the USA and an $8,000 scholarship from the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta for her Gold Award project.
George’s project was on the hidden human and environmental costs of businesses mass-producing inexpensive, trendy clothing known as “fast fashion.” The Gold Award, earned by fewer than 6 percent of Girl Scouts, is received through leadership in a community action project reflecting pressing issues.
Girl Scouts of the USA chose one Gold Award Girl Scout from every council in the U.S. to receive a scholarship. George was chosen from the Atlanta Council which serves 34 counties in Georgia. She is one of 13 Atlanta-area Girl Scouts receiving a local scholarship.
George spent close to 200 hours creating a video, delivering workshops and hosting fashion upcycling events to students and adults.
Workshop participants learned why a $50 shirt might be less expensive than an $8 shirt, how to check the eco-footprint of their favorite fashion retailers, how to upcycle used clothing and best practices for shopping sustainably.
Because George’s video and instructional materials were so successful, they are being folded into the fashion curriculum at Johns Creek High School, creating a generation of “fashion first responders.”