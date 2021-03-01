JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —The Johns Creek City Council continued discussions Feb. 22 on how the city will distribute the remaining balance of its CARES Act funds.
Johns Creek received approximately $3 million in relief funding through the program back in October. City officials decided in November to allocate $2.7 million of its award to help struggling businesses. The remaining $300,000 was set aside to be distributed to Johns Creek residents through established nonprofits.
Through mid-February, the city had assisted 436 businesses with $5,000 grants. There are still 34 business applications to review, leaving the city with a balance of $350,000.
Additionally, the nonprofits St. Vincent de Paul and North Fulton Community Charities, have distributed approximately $198,000 to approximately 107 households. Both organizations are continuing to accept applications for assistance.
Johns Creek Economic Development Director Chris Cannon presented the council with different ways to distribute the remaining funds, but the overall consensus was to continue to allow businesses to apply.
Councilman Chris Coughlin said he found calling the businesses that qualified but had not applied was not as effective as physically going to the business and speaking with them. He pushed for extending the program another month and urged the city to reach out to eligible businesses who have not applied.
Councilwoman Stephanie Endres agreed that continuing with business grants was the best option, but she urged the council to keep track of the funding so businesses won’t encouraged to apply after the money runs out.
While he agreed with continuing the distribution to business, Councilmember John Bradberry also advocated for some of the money to be allocated to the non-profits for the vulnerable population.
“The sense I get is that there is a lot of demand that they probably got enough to handle the cases with the current allocation for maybe another month, maybe through mid-March,” Bradberry said. “I don't want to say, hey, let's just do the rest of it to vulnerable populations. I'm not saying that. But...I don't want to see the money run out. I want to give it a little flexibility for them to be able to meet needs that are coming in.”
Bradberry suggested giving the city management some discretion on cases that come through and meet the criteria.
Mayor Mike Bodker said that while he wants to support the vulnerable population program, due to contracts signed they could not allocate the funds in that manner. He said they could set aside a portion of the remaining funds or let it sit in the business account.
Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer added that both charities had reported they have the funds they need but they will eventually run out.
“I recognize there was never going to be enough money,” Bodker said. “I'm proud of the city and its council and it's compassion for even taking three out of three and a half million and redistributing it directly to our community, which was something that we do not know that any other city did.”
The city has extended the CARES business grants through March but plans to check in with the nonprofits March 8 to see if the need has increased. More information regarding the program and application process can be found on the city’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.