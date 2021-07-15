JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As the official kickoff for election season nears, residents are curious whose names will be on the ballot in Johns Creek come November.

This election cycle includes a race for mayor to replace Mike Bodker, who has indicated he will not seek a fifth term. The other four races are City Council posts.

City Council Post 1, currently held by Lenny Zaprowski, is on the ballot, along with the Post 2 seat formerly held by Brian Weaver, the Post 3 seat held by John Bradberry, and the Post 5 seat held by Stephanie Endres.

Candidates seeking office have until Aug. 18 to qualify by providing necessary paperwork and fees. So far, seven people have already declared intent to run.

City Council members John Bradberry and Brian Weaver have announced they intend to run for the mayor’s seat. Three non-council members have declared intent to run for Post 1, two have declared intent to run for Post 2, another two have declared intent to run for Post 3 and one has declared intent to run for Post 5.

Because Johns Creek City Council posts are elected at-large, residents from all corners of the city may run for any seat and are free to change their designated post up to the August 18 deadline, said City Clerk Allison Tarpley.

Currently, Bob Erramilli, Christopher Jackson and Lewanna Heard Tucker have declared intent to run for the Post 1 City Council seat. Stacy Skinner and Rashmi Singh have declared intent to run for Post 2. Cassandra Littlejohn and Anthony Shorter have declared intent to run for Post 3. Larry DiBiase has declared intent to run for Post 5.

Residents interested in running for office must meet certain qualifications. They must be at least 21 years old, have lived within the city limits for at least 12 months prior to the election, must continue to live in the city throughout the term if elected and must be registered to vote in Johns Creek municipal elections.

Additionally, for City Council seats, the qualifying fee is $450. The fee for the mayor’s seat is $750. More information about the election process can be found on the Johns Creek website.