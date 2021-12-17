Johns Creek doubles park space, hosts groundbreaking at Cauley Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Local dignitaries gathered at a field off Bell Road Dec. 13 to break ground on Johns Creek’s largest park.

Cauley Creek Park has been in the works for years and was funded in large part by the city’s 2016 parks bond. Once completed, Cauley Creek will increase Johns Creek’s total park space to more than 400 acres.

At the Monday evening groundbreaking, Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski delivered remarks celebrating the new 203-acre park and congratulating all those who worked to bring the project to this point.

“This is a very proud moment for our city,” Zaprowski said. “It’s not often that a city has the opportunity to nearly double the amount of total city park acreage with a single park.”

The city has invested roughly $26 million into the project which is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

When it is finished, the first phase of Cauley Creek Park will feature lighted courts, fields and a 5K rubberized trail.