Johns Creek divvies $1 million in parks projects

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek sent $1 million dollars toward Recreation and Parks projects, and millions more in construction costs are on the horizon.

Councilmembers also provided some direction on use of the four multipurpose fields at Cauley Creek Park at their work session March 28. Community sports programs, like football, are vying for the space. Set to open this summer, Cauley Creek will be the city’s largest park at 203 acres.

Given a $1 million budget, the City Council prioritized additional development of Cauley Creek by designating $200,000 for engineering a destination playground, disc golf course and/or additional parking at the park.

The council also agreed to set aside $150,000 for either infrastructure or renovations to create an event space on an outparcel at Cauley Creek Park.

Johns Creek Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer suggested that final decisions on the outparcel could come later, after city staff touches base with the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC).

Also park-related, councilmembers approved $300,000 to further develop the Chattahoochee Greenway by connecting Cauley Creek Park to the McGinnis Ferry section of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The Atlanta Regional Commission recently awarded a $1.2 million grant for the project.

The City Council also agreed to budget $250,000 for lights at Newtown Park’s lacrosse fields, allowing more play time for all sports that use the multi-purpose field.

Meanwhile, at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, city officials listed parking, grading and drainage upgrades as priorities. Councilmembers assigned $100,000 in engineering for the project, despite Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry’s wish to reroute the funds into another item that he said could provide more benefit to residents.

Councilman Larry DiBiase brought football to the forefront of conversation at the work session, highlighting that goalposts were not planned for the four multipurpose fields at Cauley Creek Park.

“The real fundamental question that I’m asking for us here at this table is, ‘Do we want to fundamentally support football in Johns Creek?” DiBiase said.

He recommended the city fund an H-pattern field goal, which can be used for both football and soccer. He estimated the city would spend $10,000 to $15,000 per field for the posts.

Because Johns Creek does not have any public football fields, football programs in the city have been scrambling to find space.

“We've heard it for many, many years — people having to jump fences to play football at the high school after hours,” DiBiase said.

He also said the city should look into striping the fields. Citing an aerial view on Google Maps, DiBiase said there’s currently no indication that the city supports football.

When Mayor Bradberry asked what day 1 at Cauley Creek would look like for football, Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore cited a previous conversation that entailed forming an association for Cauley Creek and what field uses would be assigned.

Johns Creek maintains the city’s fields but uses park associations, like Ocee and Newtown, to manage its sports programs. To get a program up and running would take around six months, Johns Creek City Engineer Erica Madsen said.

Because the goals and field striping for Cauley Creek Park would be a “minimal” expense, Councilman Chris Coughlin said it should not be a council decision.

But park associations own their own sports equipment, Johns Creek Public Works Director Chris Haggard said. He proposed the city could buy the sports equipment, and an association repay the city through their $25,000 standard contribution.

“I just want, between RPAC and staff, to come up with a plan that is most flexible to encourage all participation,” Bradberry said.

In other action at the work session, Johns Creek City Clerk Allison Tarpley recommended that each councilmember select two to three residents to act as watchdogs in this year’s municipal elections run by Fulton County. Feedback from those residents would then be used to inform a community-wide survey, she said. In a second phase, Tarpley recommended moving to the election task force that will study plans for the city to run its own municipal elections in 2025.

The City Council asked that a council-led elections task force be seated sooner rather than later and recommended that a consultant be hired as a first step in the process to help the group navigate elections.