Johns Creek discusses future of Creekside Park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The early stages of development for a Johns Creek town center are underway.

At a Recreation and Parks Committee meeting on Feb. 16, members offered recommendations for the development and use of Creekside Park, the city’s first stage of the proposed town center.

The park will occupy space behind City Hall within the 21 acres currently owned by the city. It features two ponds and much of the land surrounding the ponds.

City Council members have discussed preliminary sketches for development and have shared recommendations with city staff, but at a Feb. 7 work session, members asked Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer to gather input from the Recreation and Parks Committee.

Initial plans include an amphitheater directly behind City Hall, terraced seating around the north pond and a trail along Medlock Bridge Road.

City Council discussions have also included construction of multiple fountains within the north pond. Councilman Larry DiBiase floated a potential “fire and ice” fountain that could spout water and pyrotechnics.

At the Feb. 16 parks committee meeting, Greer asked members for their thoughts on several design points prior to submitting the project to a consultant for a formal visual rendering. The rendering is the first step before the project can move on to gather quotes and proposals from contractors.

However, Greer said no construction can begin on the land within the next 24-30 months. That is her estimate of how long it will take the city to receive the proper permitting and complete the necessary hydrology and environmental studies for how construction would impact the ponds and the surrounding watershed and ecosystems.

Considering pedestrians

In her first ask from committee members, Greer sought suggestions on placement of the Medlock Bridge trail connection point. The trail, included in the city’s proposal for Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax dollars, would need to connect back to Medlock Bridge Road in order to match the plans, Greer said. If the trail meanders too far away from the road, it may not be eligible for TSPLOST funding.

The committee considered three options, but a majority settled on a plan that would have the trail follow the west shoreline of the north pond and connect to Medlock at East Johns Crossing.

The other two options had the trail connecting to Medlock Bridge farther south.

Committee members were unable to reach full agreement on the trail’s width. While the City Council has already settled on a 15-foot-wide path, members of the committee suggested widths of 10 and 12 feet.

Webb Bridge Park’s trail in Alpharetta is 12-feet wide and in most places on the Atlanta Belt Line, Greer said, the trail is 14-feet wide.

The committee also disagreed with the City Council on the best method to provide pedestrians access to the park from the west side of Medlock Bridge. Council members said they’re inclined to prefer a tunnel, citing costs as a key consideration.

Greer’s “back of the napkin” estimates for a bridge totaled around $6.5-7 million, about twice the cost of a tunnel.

Even so, committee members said they would like the council to reconsider, citing their admiration of the recently installed pedestrian bridge in Peachtree Corners.

Some members, including Christi Wynn, said they wanted the bridge to serve as a “show piece” for the city, and that it would help with “branding.”

Further discussion on the pedestrian crossing, Greer said, will likely be tabled until more work has been done on the park itself.

Also during the meeting, committee member and technology professional Adam Cleary raised a concern about the placement of the amphitheater. He suggested the city perform a sound study to ensure the location planned for the amphitheater behind City Hall would not be riddled with issues like feedback and echoes due to the proximity of the pond.

Shifting event sites

Later, Johns Creek Recreation Manager Kirk Franz presented proposed changes to annual city events that would incorporate and draw residents to the town center area. At their Jan. 29 retreat, City Council members discussed a desire to increase recreation and events around the town center to build excitement around the project.

Franz proposed the city’s Easter Extravaganza/Spring Park Party and one of the city’s summer movie nights be relocated to the town center area in technology park.

Historically, the Easter Extravaganza/Spring Park Party has been held at Shakerag Park. Summer movie nights have been at Newtown Park.

Additionally, Franz suggested combining the city’s Founders Day Parade with its Christmas tree and dreidel lighting ceremony into one holiday festival at and around City Hall. City Council members have already discussed purchasing a 60-foot Christmas tree to sit atop City Hall during the holiday season.

“We think this might be an opportunity to really create a signature event that can stay here at City Hall, and they can carry on as a new tradition,” Franz said.

Rec and Parks Committee Chairman Chris Jackson agreed.

“I would think that as we build town center you want these things here in the long term anyway,” Jackson said. “If you’re going to draw people in, these are the kinds of things that can help draw those people in versus having them in different parts of the city… you’ve got one central focus.”

The committee agreed to all proposed special event shifts.

The Recreation and Parks Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for March 23.