Johns Creek debates bike lanes for Jones Bridge Road widening

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Sometimes, the hardest thing about learning to ride a bike is the road.

Johns Creek City Council members spent part of their June 21 work session deliberating on whether or not to include 1.6 miles of bike lanes to a project calling to widen Jones Bridge Road.

The bike lanes would run from Waters Road to State Bridge Road and would be part of the nearly $12 million Jones Bridge Road widening project which the council approved in 2021. The project is funded by money from the transportation sales tax, or TSPLOST, with the goal of reducing congestion by adding a lane in each direction. In correspondence with the three-lane construction, the project will use the remainder of the road for designated bike lanes.

The bike lane element was first introduced at the May 17 work session. Four of the seven council members supported the plan in favor of using any available land to accommodate green space.

Council member Chris Coughlin opposed the bike lanes saying he preferred to pursue a multi-use trail. Coughlin said a trail is a safer, cheaper, greener and a more sustainable option.

“It’s a busy area and provides to a very small percentage of bikers in that region,” Coughlin said. “Essentially, I [want] to save money and preserve our green space.”

Between 20,000 and 21,000 cars a day travle Jones Bridge Road, according to Chris Haggard, director of Public Works.

Coughlin said the bike lanes do not make intuitive sense. With the bike lanes and trail, accommodation is being made to the casual and more professional cyclists.

“Essentially, we’re accommodating two different types of cyclists when the data shows the trail is preferred by both types,” Coughlin said.

Councilman Larry DiBiase, a member of Peachtree Corners Cycling Club, peddled his support of the bike lanes at the work session. DiBiase said while they will already be digging up asphalt for the project, adding an additional bike lane will not drastically change the cost of the project.

DiBiase said if Johns Creek wants to be a green city, there “must be some element of a bike program or initiative introduced.”

Peachtree Corners Cycling Club (PC3) has approximately 750 members who travel the Metro-Atlanta region.

Randy Bailey, member of PC3, has been a cyclist for more than 50 years and said the addition of the bike lanes on Jones Bridge Road will give cyclists like him a safer route to travel.

“The challenge I have as a cyclist is sharing a multi-use path…[it] is almost just as dangerous as using one with cars,” Bailey said.

The bike lanes allow for cyclists to be out of the main traffic flow and not be a hindrance to drivers, Bailey said.

Engineering work on the widening project is anticipated to take three months with completion by this fall.

Construction will be put out to bid after the right-of-way completion, in late 2022.