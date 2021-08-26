JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two years after the first cricket pitches and batting cages opened at Shakerag Park, Shafiq Jadavji continues to call for expansion of the sport within Johns Creek.
Right now, cricket-specific infrastructure within the city is confined to Shakerag Park and is only well-suited to athletes 13 years old and younger, said Jadavji, president of the Johns Creek Cricket Association. Currently, the park has six cricket batting cages and two pitches.
This is why, he said, he’s calling for construction of full-scale fields and pitches in Cauley Creek Park.
But, designated cricket fields are not in the plans for Cauley Creek at this time.
“Typically, with rectangular fields, we use them for multiple sports,” Director of Recreation and Parks Kirk Franz said. “We rarely dedicate a field to one specific sport because it helps us to be able to call them multi-purpose fields.”
There is also some misalignment as to the necessity for full-scale fields. According to Franz, it can come down to what type of cricket athletes are playing.
“Adults can play on a smaller field, it just requires them getting more of a tennis ball instead of the traditional hard cricket ball,” Franz said. “And so, I think what Shafiq is referring to would be similar to Atlanta Braves baseball fields.”
For John McCombe, coach of the Northview High School cricket team, the biggest concern is getting a space large enough to have regulation play, whether the field is solely for cricket or not.
“We can play this modified version, but if you’re going back to the full version of the game, particularly with high school kids, we’re going to need that kind of bigger space, because you have someone who’s 18 years old can hit that ball quite a ways,” McCombe said.
From McCombe’s perspective, what is necessary are some regulation cricket pitches and wickets.
“Really if you have those in place, the actual surrounding grass area doesn’t matter so much as long as you can reserve it when it’s time to play,” McCombe said.
The proposed first phase of development for Cauley Creek Park features four lighted multi-purpose sports fields. McCombe said that if some pitches were placed in between the fields, the field space could be used effectively for adult cricket play.
Since their construction in 2019, the cricket facilities at Shakerag Park have been used by athletes all over the country and remain consistently busy, Jadavji said.
He sees it as an opportunity for Johns Creek to become the cricket center of the Southeast and views cricket as a potential boon for economic development.
During public comment at an Aug. 16 City Council meeting, Jadavji said that cricket facility rental at Shakerag Park has earned the city $50,000 in revenue.
While Franz is proud of Johns Creek for being at the forefront of embracing cricket, he’s looking to the city’s neighbors for help support the growing cricket-playing population.
“We’re proud to be a city that has recognized its diversity and has built facilities to meet the needs of our citizens,” Franz said. “We recognize that cricket players don’t just come from Johns Creek, but we hope that we can be an example and a leader — and for our neighboring communities so that they may consider building cricket facilities at their parks that can help loosen the stress on the cricket facilities that we have.”
