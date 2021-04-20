JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau has filed a formal complaint against City Councilwoman Stephanie Endres alleging harassment over a seven-month period beginning last year.

The complaint, filed April 9, alleges that on seven occasions from Sept. 10, 2020 to Feb. 16, 2021, Endress harassed and threatened to defund the CVB if it did not amend its bylaws to comply with what she determined were deficiencies in complying with the Georgia Sunshine Laws that deal with open records and open meetings.

The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau is a registered 501(c)(6) nonprofit entity. It receives the lion’s share of its funding from the city’s hotel-motel tax. That allocation has averaged well over $150,000 the past few years, until the pandemic cratered the hospitality industry. The 2021 allocation is $98,000, according to the city’s adopted budget.

Documents submitted in the complaint state that following meetings last fall, on Jan. 24, 2021, Endres directed City Attorney Ronald Bennett to meet with City Clerk Joan Jones, CVB Board Chair Lynda Lee Smith and then CVB Executive Director Shelby Marzen to discuss the applicability of the Georgia Sunshine Laws and changes to the organization’s bylaws.

The complaint states that Endres misrepresented that she was speaking on behalf of the city, the City Council and mayor.

In emails to CVB officials, Endres has sought changes to three entries in the current bylaws, one that excludes any reference to being an “agency” of the city, another that provides that a written waiver can supersede when any notice whatsoever is required to be given by law, and that the CVB board can take action without holding a meeting.

The matter of whether the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau is subject to the state’s open records and open meetings laws appear in some dispute.

The CVB argues that it is not.

Based on her emails, Endres thinks it is.

So does the Reporters Committee on Freedom of the Press, whose attorneys say that “records of all state and local public agencies — and all private persons or entities operating for or on behalf of such agencies — are subject to the Act.” This includes “every department, agency, board, bureau…” within a county or municipality.

Another twist in the story happened on Feb. 16, when Endres emailed Georgia Law Department Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Colangelo to request assistance in reviewing the application of Sunshine Laws to the CVB.

Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker sent an email two and a half hours later telling Colangelo that Endres was acting independently and not on behalf of the City Council.

“The City Council is not requesting any specific changes to the (Johns Creek) CVB’s by-laws and it is my understanding that they have operated within compliance of the Open Meeting/Open Records statutes,” Bodker said in the email.

About two hours later, CVB General Counsel Monica Gilroy sent an email introducing herself to Colangelo as a follow-up to Bodker’s email.

“The CVB has suffered the continued harassment by a government official, Ms. Endres, for over one year,” Gilroy said. “The CVB was astonished to learn that all actions by Council Member Endres, including her below request, are being conducted in her individual capacity, yet with her use of her official election capacity as a hammer.”

Johns Creek does not have a standing ethics board. Bylaws permit the appointment of a hearing officer, who must be an attorney from outside the city. The officer is selected at random by the city clerk from a list of five candidates.

The officer may dismiss or continue the proceedings, in similar fashion to a court setting, with the calling of witnesses and submission of evidence. Bylaws require this process can last no longer than 45 days.

Following adjudication, the officer could recommend public or private reprimand by the City Council, request the City Council call for the member’s resignation or call for the removal from office.

The City Council has final say over any disciplinary action, which includes the ability to throw out the complaint altogether.

Endres did not respond to requests for comment.