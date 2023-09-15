Johns Creek council torn over $8.5 million surplus

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek is struggling to agree on what to do with $8.5 million sitting in leftover cash from the current budget year which ends Sept. 30.

The surplus remains unallocated following what may have been the most heated argument among the current council Sept. 12.

At stake is whether Creekside Park will be fully funded for a possible groundbreaking next year, or whether the city’s oldest fire station, Fire Station 63, will see additional money toward a replacement. The building is experiencing structural issues as well as mold.

Before the council was a budget amendment – drafted from a split discussion at an earlier council work session – that would allocate $550,000 of the surplus to retention bonuses and City Hall improvements, with the remainder going to fund Creekside Park.

Creekside Park is a proposed centerpiece anchoring the city’s 192-acre Town Center project at Medlock Bridge and McGinnis Ferry roads. The site will be home to Medley, a mixed-use development headed by Avalon developer Mark Toro. It will also feature a new $62.5 million manufacturing facility for Boston Scientific.

Plans for the 21-acre park include an amphitheater, a playground, multi-use trails, a boardwalk, fountains and an underpass on Medlock Bridge Road.

Councilwoman Stacy Skinner initiated opposition to Councilwoman Erin Elwood’s motion to approve the item, saying it was fiscally irresponsible to prioritize Creekside Park over Fire Station 63 when the city had just opened Cauley Creek Park. The newly activated 203-acre park doubled the city’s park space.

“What we're looking at is an $8 or possibly $9 million fire station,” Skinner said. “... As much as I would love to continue activating the Town Center, I can't with good conscience support this motion.”

Councilmembers Bob Erramilli and Larry DiBiase followed suit, both characterizing the park as a luxury and the fire station as critical infrastructure.

“The Fire Department needs to meet how many minutes it takes to get on site,” DiBiase said. “I don't want to risk that for [Creekside Park].”

Bradberry called the council discussion “political theater,” and said DiBiase’s comments on fire response times was a “scare tactic.”

Elwood also weighed in.

“I am personally offended by the insinuation that we are risking fire safety response times in this budget surplus decision tonight, because I have seen absolutely no evidence to that fact,” Elwood said.

Bradberry said he has already pledged to submit a fiscal year 2025 budget that contributes money toward Fire Station 63. He expects available funds for capital improvements to be around $5 million.

“It’s a false choice, it’s demagoguery to make it sound like that the fire station will not be able to be built when the plans are ready,” Bradberry said. “We do not own the land. We do not have the plans.”

With Councilman Chris Coughlin absent, the item maintained an even-split vote and will be forwarded to a special-called meeting.

In other matters Tuesday night, the council voted unanimously to adopt the $78.8 million fiscal year 2024 budget. Several updates were drafted, including a $250,000 allocation toward the city’s effort to conduct its 2025 general municipal election.

Councilmembers also discussed the multi-jurisdictional McGinnis Ferry Road widening project, from Union Hill Road to Sargent Road, in its work session and agreed to increase the city’s contribution by $3 million. While construction for the project is expected to cost $88.2 million, previous financial commitments from the agencies involved amount to $50.8 million.

Forsyth County, Alpharetta and the Georgia Department of Transportation are also expected to revisit funding for the project.