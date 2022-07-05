Johns Creek continues street resurface work

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — This year's iteration of Johns Creek’s annual repaving schedule began in June and is set to conclude Sept. 30, with the majority of the work to be completed before the end of August.
Work is already complete in Lakehill, Bridgestone, Westbury and Spring Garden subdivisions, and Medlock Bridge Road is currently being paved and should continue for several weeks, according to Public Works Director Chris Haggard.
“Medlock Bridge will take a number of weeks to complete, as it is 66 percent of the contract, and the contractor is hesitant to schedule that far out since much of the work is dependent on beneficial weather conditions,” Haggard said.
Subdivisions yet to be repaved include Parsons Station and Creekside Crossing. Dates for that work has not been set.
According to Haggard and the city’s online schedule, the following roads are still scheduled to be repaved:
• Repaving on Brumbelow Road from Old Alabama to Nesbit Ferry roads begins July 11 and will continue to approximately July 19.
• Repaving on State Bridge Road from Medlock Bridge to River Park Drive starts July 25 and ends approximately July 29.
• Repaving on Abberly Cove, including servicing Morton Road Park, starts Aug. 1 and is scheduled to take one day.
• Repaving on East Fox Court from Jones Bridge Road to the city limits is set for Aug. 2.
• Repaving on McGinnis Ferry Road from the Chattahoochee River to Bell Road starts Aug. 3 and will run for approximately five days.
Dates are subject to change depending on the weather.
Resurfacing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays in order to avoid periods of high traffic. One lane of the road will be closed when work is performed.
The repaving plan was created by Public Works Department staff using data from a 2018 pavement quality index, which measures the quality of the roads.
The City Council allocated $3.6 million to the repaving project this fiscal year, slightly more than half of Public Work’s $6.3 million 2022 budget.
A contract with Allied Paving for the project was approved at a City Council meeting on April 25.
The annual repaving projects are nothing new to Johns Creek residents. The city has repaved 111 subdivisions since 2015, according to city records.
“Johns Creek has invested significantly over the past eight years in improving the quality of the road surfaces,” Haggard said. “Based on the Pavement Quality Index (PQI) ratings completed in 2018, the city’s roads are in the upper 60s, with a citywide goal of 70.”
Residents are advised to turn off their sprinklers and not to park on the street during the repaving process.
To follow the repaving schedule and learn about the process, visit the city’s website, johnscreekga.gov, and navigate to “residents,” then “public works.”