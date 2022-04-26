Johns Creek considers stormwater rate adjustment, special events expansion

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Nearly one year since its initial implementation, Johns Creek officials are still deliberating on how to achieve equitable rates for stormwater fees paid by residents.
The stormwater utility ordinance appeared before the City Council at an April 25 work session.
Council members heard a status report from Utility Manager Cory Rayburn and considered adjusting the rates residents are charged.
The utility ordinance, passed June 21, 2021, collects fees from residents based on the amount of impervious surface on their property in an attempt to equitably charge individuals based on the quantity of stormwater they create. When deciding fee amounts, the city also considers the amount of pervious surface, including grassy areas.
With the ordinance, the city also adopted a credit manual by which residents can subsidize portions of their stormwater bill by implementing best practices on their property. It incentivizes property owners to decrease strain on city stormwater infrastructure and to improve overall water quality, Rayburn said.
The deadline to apply for credits toward the 2022 stormwater bill was in December.
Since the ordinance’s passage, council members have discussed potential changes to the rate structure of the utility, specifically considering removing the calculation of pervious surface.
In his presentation Monday, Rayburn said that such a shift would increase stormwater bills for 79 percent of property owners. Eliminating the calculation for pervious surfaces, Rayburn’s report said, would only decrease bills for property owners with a majority of pervious surface on the property like golf course owners.
Council members reached consensus around keeping the rate structure as-is for the upcoming 2022 billing cycle, but asked Rayburn to continue to develop additions to the ordinance’s credit manual to alleviate the rate’s financial impact on major property owners in the city.
“Everyone, including myself,” Mayor John Bradberry said, “is very interested in seeing what you can do to the credit manual to provide some more surgical strikes and opportunities for different situations.”
The future adjustments to the credits, Bradberry told the Herald, will offer more relief for larger property owners who make stormwater and water quality adjustments to their properties.
During the discussions, council members also gave the green light for roughly $600,000 in additional funds to be used for active repairs and maintenance on the city’s stormwater infrastructure from the existing utility fund balance.
Later during the Monday work session, council members also discussed future plans for expanding the city’s special event offerings.
The City Council first floated the introduction of new annual events during their retreat in January. Many of the events, they said, would help “activate” the proposed town center by bringing residents to the area.
During the work session, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer presented options to council members for how the city could roll out new events which would require the hiring of an additional full-time city employee.
“We are there (at capacity),” Greer said. “If you want to add practically anything, I need another body.”
Proposed new events included a Juneteenth celebration, summer food trucks, a Day of Excellence festival, and a Diwali festival.
A narrow majority of council members, including Mayor Bradberry and council members Erin Elwood, Dilip Tunki and Chris Coughlin, agreed to hire a new staff member to assist with additional city events. Other council members said they would want any additional events to be rolled out slowly and handled in house.
Salary costs for a new staff member would most likely be taken from a budget amendment the City Council approved Sept. 13 which set aside $120,000 from the “Unallocated” bucket of the general fund to Recreation and Parks.
The amendment, when presented by former Councilman Lenny Zaprowski, was intended to add an additional staff member to the Recreation and Parks Department, specifically to help the city roll out more youth sports programming.
During the work session, Councilman Coughlin said he supported the new hire because even if the expanded events list does not come to fruition, the additional full-time position could be used to fulfill the recreation needs of the department as identified in the September budget amendment.
The list of proposed events will make its way to a new Arts and Culture board for review and approval in the summer, the same time that the City Council will begin reviewing the next city budget.