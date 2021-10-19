Johns Creek considers grant funding for stormwater, Cauley Creek Park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek is pursuing $15 million more in federal coronavirus relief dollars, aimed at addressing stormwater problems and developing its largest park.
Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in March, allocating nearly $1.9 trillion to individuals, businesses and state and local governments.
Johns Creek was allocated roughly $7 million to be disbursed over two years. Half has already been received and spent on hazard pay for first responders and stormwater infrastructure repairs.
At an Oct. 11 work session, the City Council directed staff to draw up proposals to pursue additional Rescue Plan grant funding through the State of Georgia.
Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds, which total $875 million in Georgia, are aimed at three areas: assisting with broadband infrastructure, addressing water/sewer infrastructure and offsetting negative economic impact.
Johns Creek plans to apply for funding to augment its newly formed stormwater utility and to revive economic development through enhancements at Cauley Creek Park.
Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer estimates that the city will apply for $5 million for stormwater repairs and $10-15 million for Cauley Creek Park construction.
Cauley Creek Park sits just off Bell Road. The city has already committed $17 million in its own parks bond money to developing the 195-acre site. Late last year, the city received a $3 million state grant to add to the pot.
The City Council will consider two resolutions of support at the Oct. 25 council meeting which will explain the city’s grant requests. If council members approve, the applications will be filed following the meeting.
Grant applications will be considered throughout November and December and according to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, awards may be announced in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.