Johns Creek city planners propose limits on smoke shops

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The city of Johns Creek is joining surrounding municipalities in efforts to limit the growth of smoke shop businesses within its borders.
At their Feb. 8 meeting, members of the city Planning Commission unanimously approved a text amendment to the city’s zoning code that imposes distance requirements on smoke shops and limits the businesses to one zoning district within the city. The amendment, which is now pending City Council approval, also includes a definition of smoke shops not previously included in the zoning code.
Smoke shops are defined by the amendment as, “Any business establishment that dedicates to the display, sale, distribution, delivery, offering, furnishing, marketing or use of tobacco, tobacco products, or alternative nicotine products/instruments, or any combination thereof, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, hookahs, vapes.”
The definition does not include cigar shops, grocery stores, gas stations or other similar retail stores.
Per the amendment, new smoke shop businesses in Johns Creek will be limited to higher-intensity C-2 commercial zoning districts. There are five tracts of land in the city designated C-2. Each, however, is currently occupied and has been approved for a different use.
If the City Council approves the zoning code amendment, all new smoke shop businesses will be required to come before the City Council through a rezoning process, Community Development Director Ben Song said.
The amendment also establishes distance requirements, limiting the proximity of smoke shops to community gathering sites. It stipulates no new smoke shops will be allowed within 200 yards of any church, temple, place of worship, daycare, school, college, university or government-owned facilities or properties. Additionally, new smoke shops will not be permitted within 500 yards of another smoke shop.
The amendment will come before the City Council Feb. 28, just hours before the city’s six-month moratorium on accepting and processing new smoke shop business tax certificates and building permit applications expires.
There are currently 10 smoke shops operating in Johns Creek. Nine of them opened in the past seven years. Since the moratorium took effect in August, the city’s Community Development Department has been scrambling to come up with a more permanent method to limit growth of smoke shop businesses, Song said.
In the month prior to passage of the temporary moratorium, the city received seven inquiries from business owners hoping to open new smoke shops in Johns Creek, Community Development Deputy Director Yang Chen said. Before crafting an amendment specific to Johns Creek, city staff studied how surrounding cities and counties regulated the businesses, she said.
“We reviewed regulation from 12 adjacent and nearby jurisdictions related to smoke and vape shops and also called each of their planning staffs just to have an in-depth understanding of why [they] have the regulations or why don’t [they] have regulations, and what are their next steps,” Chen said.
City staff decided to take a middle ground approach compared to surrounding areas, opting against an outright ban in favor of regulation, Song said. While neighboring Milton has banned vape shops in all zoning districts, Peachtree Corners and Sandy Springs have no specific regulation of smoke and vape shops, instead treating them like traditional retail businesses.
If City Council members approve the text amendment, it will be added to the city’s zoning code immediately, but the existing smoke shops will not be affected.
Grandfathering, or nonconforming use, is limited by the city’s zoning ordinance. Existing smoke shops not located within the C-2 districts are not allowed to expand or move their footprint and, if the space is not used as a smoke shop for more than a year, subsequent businesses in the same space will be required to comply with the ordinance.
