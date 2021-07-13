Johns Creek City Councilmember Brian Weaver resigns

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Monday evening, Johns Creek Post 2 City Council member Brian Weaver resigned after a year and a half in office.

Weaver is currently running for the mayor’s seat. The decision to resign, Weaver said, was to ensure local taxpayers would not have to fund a special election should he be elected to the mayoral post in November.

The Post 2 term would otherwise not be up for re-election until November 2023.

City Council member John Bradberry, who is also running for the mayor’s seat, does not need to resign to avoid leaving a vacancy on the board. The Post 3 seat he holds will already be on the ballot in November.

Weaver’s announcement on July 12 gives potential City Council candidates a little over one month to declare intent to run for his former seat. The qualifying deadline for the November ballot is Aug. 18.

In his announcement, Weaver expressed gratitude to the citizens who elected him and to his colleagues on the City Council and praised the City Council’s accomplishments in his brief tenure.

“Looking back, there is much of which we can be proud,” Weaver said. He specifically referenced the city’s acceptance of CARES Act funding, its new mobile crisis unit and ordinances relating to hate crimes, stormwater and the protection of the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery from vandalism and desecration.

“As you may know, I am not done,” Weaver said. “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life as a public servant and the official start of my campaign as mayor for Johns Creek. If you think I worked hard as your city councilor, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

All in attendance at the meeting gave Weaver a standing ovation at the conclusion of his remarks, and each member of the City Council shared well-wishes with their colleague.

“Councilman, we’ll have some working orders as a result of your resignation, but I want to be the first to express thanks to you regardless of any outcome in any election,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “I want to thank you for your service to our community. I really appreciate it.”

When a City Councilor resigns, the City Charter dictates the remaining councilors establish a special election to fill the seat. By resigning at the July 12 meeting, Weaver gave enough notice for the addition of the Post 2 seat to the November ballot at no extra cost to residents, Bodker said.

The council is expected to add the Post 2 seat to the General Election ballot at its July 26 meeting.

Had Weaver not resigned his current post and won the mayoral post, Bodker said, a special election would have cost the taxpayers roughly the same as the November election — about $300,000.

The current makeup of the City Council potentially further complicates this loss of a voting member, Bodker said. With only six members remaining, a 3-3 tie on any vote will equate to no decision, or a no vote.