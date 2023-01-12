Johns Creek City Council talks 10-year parks plan

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While still in the draft stage, Johns Creek now has a roadmap that anticipates more than $110 million in spending to fund current and future recreation and parks projects over the next 10 years.

Brian Trusty, principal at Pros Consulting, was on hand at the Johns Creek City Council work session Jan. 10 equipped with a draft of the city’s Recreation and Parks Master Plan. Trusty has taken lead on the project which seeks to build off the 2016 Recreation and Parks Strategic Plan by incorporating fresh community input and other data gathered over the past year.

The 95-page document centers around five strategic initiatives, which include Cauley Creek Park, Creekside Park, trails, programming enhancements and updates to existing parks.

Trails were the highest priority, according to community feedback.

“It was surprising to me the lack of connectivity within the community,” Trusty said. “We heard loud and clear from residents in all forms of engagement — that's a major priority.”

In the short-term, the plan outlines the completion of the 5K perimeter loop trail at Cauley Creek Park and the engineering of the trail connection from the park through Abbotts Bridge Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area to Abbotts Bridge Road. The report also suggests that the City Council continue the conversation surrounding personal transportation vehicles.

Visionary plans for the city’s trails are on the docket. They include completion of the Chattahoochee Greenway along the Chattahoochee River and a north-south spine along the Georgia Power utility easement that would connect from the Chattahoochee River to the northern border of the city.

Youth sports

Following Trusty’s presentation of the report, councilmembers fired off questions spanning an array of focus areas, like accommodating youth sports at a limited number of fields.

The city sits at around 40 percent of demand-supply with its three existing fields, Trusty said. But with four fields coming online at Cauley Creek Park and the prospect of lighting fields at Shakerag and Newtown Park, more needs will be met.

To help coordinate use of the new Cauley Creek Park field space, Trusty suggested employing more Recreation & Parks staff. Employees in the Johns Creek Public Works Department, which supervises Recreation & Parks, are contracted workers from Jacobs Engineering. There are around four full-time employees and a handful of part-time workers.

Indoor gym space was another area of concern raised in community surveys, and it drew another dozen or so public comments at the City Council meeting later that night. In a coordinated effort, young athletes, coaches and parents advocated for indoor gym space.

“I don't like sunscreen and stuff like that,” one 8-year-old athlete said. “So, that's why if I had an indoor basketball court, I could play it all year long and don't have to put on sunscreen.”

Others asked for lights at Newtown Park for nighttime flag football.

The City Council plans to revisit the Recreation and Parks Master Plan draft at its retreat, scheduled for the last weekend in January. A vote to approve the plan will follow.

Elections

The City Council also approved a resolution calling for the 2023 municipal election of council posts 2, 4 and 6 positions, currently held by councilmembers Stacy Skinner, Chris Coughlin and Erin Elwood.

The City Council briefly discussed the potential of self-run elections, referencing the City of Milton’s recent decision to run its own municipal election this year.

Johns Creek Mayor Johns Bradberry said he received a text from a mayor while in the City Council meeting, who informed him that cost per voter would be $9.38.

Noting the huge increase from the current $2-and-some-change voter cost, Bradberry said, “It’s something we’re going to have to take very seriously.”