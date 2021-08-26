Johns Creek City Council sets millage rate for 2021

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — City leaders voted Aug. 16 to fund 2021 municipal operations without hiking the property tax rate. They also slightly decreased the tax rate the city levies to pay off the $40 million parks bond passed in 2016.
The budget vote followed debate over how much cushion the city should be allowed to accumulate in its operating budget, and whether any excess revenues should be returned to local taxpayers.
Finance Director Ronnie Campbell presented City Council members with a staff recommendation for a millage rate of 3.986 for city operations and a parks bond millage rate of .411 — both unchanged from the current year.
Councilman Chris Coughlin pointed out that a .390 millage rate would provide sufficient funds to cover the parks bond debt service payments.
Campbell said Coughlin’s proposal would be “cutting it close, but from the standpoint of what we have calculated, what we’ve experienced before in the sense of cashflow and appeals, we would be okay.”
Coughlin’s suggestion to lower the bond levy passed unanimously.
It was a different matter for the levy on operations, the portion of property tax revenue that pays to run and maintain the city.
Councilwoman Stephanie Endres distributed printouts showing the city’s historic mill levies on property. Based on the information she gathered, Endres recommended lowering the operations property tax by nearly half a mill, to 3.552 mills.
“I’m a purist in budgeting in that if it’s not in your budget, you shouldn’t keep the money because the budget is defined as an ordinance” Endres said. “I personally would like the rate to be significantly lower so that money can be returned to the taxpayers.”
Councilwoman Erin Elwood countered that Endres’ proposed “look back” approach to budgeting ran in opposition to her belief in budgeting with the future in mind.
“My concern is that I’m looking forward and in particular the town center,” Elwood said. “We’re going to have to probably buy land, we’re going to have to put a significant investment into that, and we don’t know exactly what that is yet, that isn’t defined. … We need to start squirreling away money now to be able to have the funding to be able to make that a reality.”
Elwood said the town center is a project the people of Johns Creek want, and the city should be prepared for that expense. She recommended keeping the operations tax rate at the staff’s proposed level.
Coughlin agreed with Elwood that money should be saved “to pay for the things we want,” but disagreed with her proposed method of gaining that capital.
“In the time of the budget season is when you do it,” Coughlin said. “If there’s something we want to set aside for the [town center], I’d say we put it in this budget right now.”
Elwood said that approach would lend itself to passing a subsequent millage rate that was significantly higher in order to fund the town center down the road.
“To obtain the millions of dollars we are going to need for the town center, we are going to be looking at … preparing a budget for next year with a millage rate over 4 (mills),” Elwood said. “It would be a substantial increase, whereas we know that we have these funds available based on a millage rate that the taxpayers already saw based on the budget that was prepared last year.”
Councilman John Bradberry argued for stability in tax rates year after year, saying he would support the staff-suggested rate of 3.986.
Coughlin then presented a compromise rate of 3.886 which he said would still provide the excess cash Elwood and Bradberry desired.
Councilman Lenny Zaprowski offered his take on the tax debate, saying he found it odd his colleagues were arguing over what amounted to an average $11 tax reduction when the council recently enacted a $60 fee to households to launch a stormwater utility. He said he agrees with returning surplus to taxpayers, but the council should regroup with a plan to accommodate future obligations without accumulating more than would be necessary.
“We want a tax here to pay for stormwater, we know we don’t have the money to pay for all that even, but yet we’re willing to cut this and that,” he said. “It’s just kind of silly to me.”
Endres made a final plea for a lower milage rate, pointing out that when the city receives excess funds from a millage rate, those funds get funneled to an unassigned fund where they’re not earmarked for any projects and aren’t accruing interest at an efficient rate.
Mayor Mike Bodker called the vote, and the motion to maintain the operations levy at the same rate passed 4-2, with Endres and Coughlin voting nay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.