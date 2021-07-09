Johns Creek City Council receives proposed 2022 budget for review

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mayor Mike Bodker delivered his 15th and final proposed budget at the June 21 City Council work session.

Bodker gave an overview of the nearly $61 million fiscal year 2022 budget ranging from an overarching priority list to governmental employee salary cost-of-living adjustments.

“The budget is a communication tool for our residents and staff to sort of help them appreciate the city’s priorities — the city is the city council in this instance — and how we intend to spend our staff time and resources to further those priorities,” Bodker said.

Bodker identified five budget priorities: community safety, stormwater and infrastructure, asset and infrastructure maintenance, enhancing the park system and addressing traffic congestion.

As the top priority, community safety agencies — police and fire — account for more than half the spending.

The presentation also gave a summary of the previous fiscal year, addressing where funding came from and how revenue was impacted during the lockdowns of the previous year.

As expected, the city saw revenue decreases in elastic revenue streams like the local option sales tax, hotel-motel tax, recreation program fees and others. However, Finance Director Ronnie Campbell said the city has also seen a more rapid return to normalcy than expected.

The mayor also discussed efforts to restore the city’s original estimated allocation of $26.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding. The award, announced in March, was revised in May to $7.1 million by the Treasury Department, which used a different formula to disburse funds.

Bodker said, based on discussions he has had with Sen. Jon Ossoff, it would take an act of Congress to restore the original estimate, a scenario he called unlikely.

City Council members will review the proposal and bring notes, questions and suggested changes to work sessions in July and August before bringing the budget to the public for hearings.

The city must pass a final budget before Oct. 1, the start of its fiscal year.