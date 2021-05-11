JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council is edging closer to a project list for the estimated $74 million it could receive if voters extend the transportation sales tax this fall.
At a work session May 5, a majority on the City Council member said they opposed the extension, but they also acknowledged that a list would be necessary if the countywide tax passes. Otherwise, the city would receive nothing.
Fulton County has set June 15 as a deadline for project lists for TSPLOST II from cities outside Atlanta, which has its own transportation tax.
Council members have said they want to stay as broad as possible when naming projects by putting them into groupings, leaving city officials with flexibility to allocate funds. The adopted categories are bridges, congestion relief, debt retirement, landscape/streetscape, maintenance and safety, operations and safety, pedestrian / bike improvements, program management and quick response projects.
“I’m not negating that there aren’t priorities, but I’m not interested in putting in any specificity,” Councilwoman Stephanie Endres said. “I think the more general, the better after what we experienced last time, and then we can address where the needs most are.”
Councilman Lenny Zaprowski said he thinks not enough funds were being allocated toward stormwater improvements, an ongoing issue in Johns Creek as it forms its own utility.
The proposed breakdown of TSPLOST II spending assigns approximately $4 million for stormwater-related projects.
Mayor Mike Bodker echoed these concerns and proposed that some of the funds be taken from the allocation for bridges. He suggested that the council remove one of the bridges from the projects lists because its sufficiency rating is adequate and there is money in the city’s accrual fund to handle an emergency.
Endres said that while she supports committing more money for stormwater, she did not want to have any issues with bridges deteriorating. She asked that at least enough to engineer the third bridge be left in that fund.
The council agreed and asked that $2.5 million of the $9 million bridge allocation be moved to operations and safety which could be used toward stormwater.
Zaprowski upped the ante by suggesting some money be reallocated from Town Center to stormwater. While he said he advocates Town Center as an opportunity for growth, it should not garner twice as much funding as stormwater.
The council also discussed education outreach to Johns Creek residents. State law allows the city and the council to educate but not advocate for or against an item that will be considered by the voters.
The council, while all in favor of providing information and educating the residents, leaned toward a more minimal approach with city social media posts and updates on the city website.
Discussion of the TSPLOST II project list and allocation of funds was expected to continue this week.
