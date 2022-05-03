Johns Creek City Council discusses pedestrian options for town center

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Public Works Department will gather two conceptual master plans for a new pedestrian crossing at the proposed Johns Creek town center.
During a May 2 work session, City Council members discussed options, including a bridge and a tunnel, to increase pedestrian connectivity at the proposed Creekside Park.
Public Works Director Chris Haggard showed members high-level considerations for choosing between a bridge or tunnel across Medlock Bridge Road, north of Johns Creek Parkway. A third option for placing a pedestrian bridge south of Johns Creek Parkway was quickly dismissed by council members.
Four council members, including Mayor John Bradberry, Dilip Tunki, Erin Elwood and Chris Coughlin, instructed Haggard to gather conceptual plans and cost estimates for both a bridge and tunnel crossing which will then be shown to residents for input.
The remaining council members were still in favor of gathering plans for a crossing but were only interested in pursuing the tunnel option.
While some council members, including Coughlin, were wary of the timing of the project and hoped to wait for more development before constructing a crossing, they were convinced in the need to build the project using transportation sales tax dollars allocated to the city in the county’s second iteration of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The conceptual plans, Haggard said, will likely take around six months to complete.
Later during the City Council meeting, members unanimously approved a resolution of support for the renovation and reopening of the Fulton County Annex Jail in Alpharetta which has been closed since March 2020.
“The Mayor and City Council support Fulton County’s efforts to make the necessary capital investments to reopen the facilities and allow for the use of detention facilities in north Fulton County,” the resolution states.
Members of the Fulton County Commission are scheduled to take up the issue at their meeting May 4, and Bradberry urged council members to share their support of the jail prior to that discussion.
Also on Monday evening, council members heard a presentation from Economic Development Director Randall Toussaint about future potential development in the city and approved a resolution of support for sustainability, the final step in applying for the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Cities certification.
Additionally, during the City Council meeting, members approved a consent agenda which filled two open seats on the Johns Creek Vitality committee and added a failure to appear ordinance to the city’s municipal court code.
The council also committed the city to a three-year lease for a police substation along Old Alabama Road. During the three-year period, the city will seek out and renovate a permanent location for a police substation in the southern portion of Johns Creek to allow better and more complete police coverage of the city’s 31 square miles.
The hope, City Manager Ed Densmore said, is that this will be the city’s final lease for this purpose.