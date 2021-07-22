JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Three weeks after Mayor Mike Bodker’s initial fiscal year 2022 budget presentation, the City Council met again to ask questions and suggest adjustments.

The July 12 work session was primarily used as an opportunity to designate “set-asides,” or items City Council members wanted to discuss further.

The four earmarked items were cost-of-living adjustments for city employees, Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery maintenance and restoration, a local art grant and law enforcement housing stipends.

The current budget proposes a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. After much discussion, the City Council decided to further research appropriate adjustments, taking competition with public and private entities into consideration.

Additionally, Councilwoman Stephanie Endres argued to designate funds specifically for the Macedonia Cemetery. She referenced a desire for improved maintenance, surveillance and restorative repairs to headstones.

Councilwoman Erin Elwood brought up adding a grant program for local art to the 2022 budget. She said she would like to see $25-$30,000 allocated, the same amount she said had been allocated before the COVID-19 pandemic led the City Council to tighten their budgetary belts.

Councilman John Bradberry asked City Manager Ed Densmore to look into options for enhancing police housing stipends. Many officers in the Johns Creek Police Department live outside the city limits due to housing costs. Increasing the stipends, Bradberry said, would allow more officers to live in the city and would benefit the entire community.

Both the City Council and city staff will continue to research appropriate budgeting options for all earmarked items and more before the next work session on July 26.

The same evening, the City Council hosted a public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget during the City Council meeting. After one attendee requested more transparency, Bodker asked Finance Director Ronnie Campbell to deliver an overarching budgetary presentation to the public. Following the presentation, no more residents gave comments or asked questions about the budget.